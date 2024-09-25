Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 6.58% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 18.69% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 29.06% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 13.35% on a year-to-date basis. Amgen Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.73% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc, is down 0.19% year-to-date. Combined, AMGN and IQV make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.6%
