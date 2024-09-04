Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 6.83% year-to-date. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.95% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 71.70% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and TRGP make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 15.22% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.86% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 8.76% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and MOH make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.7% Healthcare -0.8% Energy -1.0%

