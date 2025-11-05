In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, down about 13.6% and shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries off about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by American Woodmark, trading lower by about 13.7% and MasterBrand, trading lower by about 12.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

