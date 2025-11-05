Markets
KTOS

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

November 05, 2025 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, down about 13.6% and shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries off about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by American Woodmark, trading lower by about 13.7% and MasterBrand, trading lower by about 12.8%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Home Furnishings & Improvement StocksVIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KTOS
HII
AMWD
MBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.