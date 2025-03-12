Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 6.30% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.38% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 10.80% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 8.74% on a year-to-date basis. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.82% year-to-date, and Dollar General Corp is up 0.74% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and DG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.1% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -1.1% Services -1.2% Consumer Products -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 MKGI Insider Buying

 AMTB market cap history

 SFBC market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.