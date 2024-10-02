News & Insights

Markets
CAG

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

October 02, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 11.12% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.15% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 21.94% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 15.02% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.25% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 28.59% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and BBWI make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.1%
Industrial+0.1%
Energy+0.1%
Financial-0.2%
Materials-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%
Healthcare-0.3%
Services-0.4%
Consumer Products-1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
 Institutional Holders of FPFD
 HXL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAG
NKE
IYK
KMX
BBWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.