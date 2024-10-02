Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 11.12% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.15% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 21.94% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 15.02% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.25% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 28.59% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and BBWI make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.1% Energy +0.1% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -1.0%

