Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 8.63% year-to-date. Altria Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.34% year-to-date, and Mondelez International Inc is up 11.69% year-to-date. Combined, MO and MDLZ make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.46% on a year-to-date basis. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 16.27% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 13.82% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and CTRA make up approximately 17.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.0% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Materials +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Energy +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Becton, Dickinson MACD

 MCP Options Chain

 IMUX Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.