Wednesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado DE Sao Paulo, down about 1.8% and shares of Cadiz down about 0.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Companhia Energ—tica de Minas Gerais, trading lower by about 4.5% and Firstenergy, trading lower by about 3.2%.

