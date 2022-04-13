In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Consolidated Water, down about 2.2% and shares of SJW Group down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Sunnova Energy International, trading lower by about 4.1% and Idacorp, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

