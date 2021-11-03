Wednesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Clean Harbors, down about 6.8% and shares of Stericycle down about 5.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Gran Tierra Energy, trading lower by about 7.5% and Riley Exploration Permian, trading lower by about 6.1%.

