Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 5.68% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.37% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 9.72% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AEE make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.82% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.89% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is down 18.39% year-to-date. ORCL makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.5%
Services -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Industrial -0.8%
Energy -0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Materials -0.9%
Utilities -1.2%

