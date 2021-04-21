Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

BNK Invest
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 7.86% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.34% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 13.64% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and NI make up approximately 17.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 9.33% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.60% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp. is up 27.47% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and ZBRA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.7%
Consumer Products +1.4%
Services +1.4%
Industrial +1.4%
Healthcare +1.3%
Financial +1.1%
Energy +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Utilities -0.5%

