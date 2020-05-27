Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 11.00% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 8.86% year-to-date, and AES Corp., is down 34.97% year-to-date. Combined, ES and AES make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.37% on a year-to-date basis. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.74% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 29.84% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and NOW make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +2.6%
Services +2.6%
Financial +2.6%
Materials +2.3%
Industrial +2.1%
Energy +0.9%
Healthcare +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities -0.1%

