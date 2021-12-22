Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 14.18% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.78% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 13.96% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AEE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 32.19% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.08% year-to-date, and F5 Inc is up 30.67% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and FFIV make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.8% Services +0.6% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3%

