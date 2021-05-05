Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.2% on the day, and up 4.42% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.02% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 5.47% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PEG make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) and Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 9.31% on a year-to-date basis. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.80% year-to-date, and Marriott International, Inc. is up 9.69% year-to-date. Combined, HLT and MAR make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.1%
Materials +1.3%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Utilities -1.9%

