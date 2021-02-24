Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 3.70% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.18% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 3.34% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and PEG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.84% on a year-to-date basis. Lowe's Companies Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.89% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C is up 63.54% year-to-date. Combined, LOW and DISCK make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.9%
Industrial +2.1%
Financial +2.0%
Materials +1.9%
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Services +0.4%
Utilities -0.3%

