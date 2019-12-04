Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 22.20% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.91% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 28.68% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and EIX make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) and Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 19.65% on a year-to-date basis. Arconic Inc, meanwhile, is up 81.91% year-to-date, and Ball Corp is up 44.91% year-to-date. BLL makes up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Consumer Products +1.0% Services +1.0% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.