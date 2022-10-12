Markets
NEE

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.6% on the day, and down 11.36% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.35% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 10.71% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ETR make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 22.87% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.63% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc is up 1.78% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.3%
Financial -0.0%
Industrial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Healthcare -0.5%
Materials -0.6%
Utilities -2.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEEETRXLUALBHWM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular