Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.6% on the day, and down 11.36% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.35% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 10.71% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ETR make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 22.87% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.63% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc is up 1.78% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.3% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -0.6% Utilities -2.6%

