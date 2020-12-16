Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 1.25% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.54% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 17.35% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and CNP make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 9.47% on a year-to-date basis. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., meanwhile, is up 40.05% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 47.82% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Utilities -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.