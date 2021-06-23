Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 2.77% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.61% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 3.89% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and ETR make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.69% on a year-to-date basis. Henry Schein Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.76% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 1.28% year-to-date. Combined, HSIC and ABMD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -0.8%

