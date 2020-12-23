Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 2.63% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 36.17% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 1.02% year-to-date. Combined, FE and AEE make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 11.19% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 89.94% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc is up 21.68% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and ZTS make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.3% Financial +1.4% Consumer Products +1.2% Services +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.