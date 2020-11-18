Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 2.71% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.82% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp., is down 11.51% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and ATO make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 9.14% on a year-to-date basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.11% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 45.63% year-to-date. Combined, TMO and DVA make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.4% Financial 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.9% Healthcare -0.9%

