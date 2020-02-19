Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 9.04% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.08% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 1.88% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PPL make up approximately 16.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.17% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Mylan NV is up 4.35% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and MYL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.9%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Services +0.7%
Materials +0.5%
Industrial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Financial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Utilities -0.5%

