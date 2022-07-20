Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 3.26% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.19% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 0.77% year-to-date. Combined, AES and WEC make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.8% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 8.57% on a year-to-date basis. Elevance Health Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.54% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 14.50% year-to-date. Combined, ELV and BIIB make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.6% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.