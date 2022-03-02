Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.7%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, with NEE not showing much of a gain and AEP up 0.9%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 4.64% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.59% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 3.23% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AEP make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 6.45% on a year-to-date basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.47% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 41.77% year-to-date. Combined, XRAY and MRNA make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +3.2% Materials +3.1% Energy +3.0% Consumer Products +2.7% Services +2.7% Technology & Communications +2.6% Industrial +2.6% Utilities +1.7% Healthcare +1.7%

