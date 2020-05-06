Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 13.25% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 15.32% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 14.73% year-to-date. Combined, NI and AEP make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 29.83% on a year-to-date basis. Cincinnati Financial Corp., meanwhile, is down 48.00% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 60.95% year-to-date. CINF makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare 0.0% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.6% Energy -1.8% Financial -2.2% Utilities -2.3%

