Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 6.3% loss. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.7% and 9.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 6.4% on the day, and down 19.00% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.31% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 9.59% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and NEE make up approximately 15.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 6.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 15.9% and 14.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 5.2% in midday trading, and down 35.38% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.22% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 67.05% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -3.0% Technology & Communications -3.7% Consumer Products -4.3% Healthcare -4.6% Services -4.8% Energy -4.8% Industrial -5.2% Utilities -6.3% Financial -6.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.