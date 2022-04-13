Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 6.77% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.27% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 4.19% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and LNT make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 4.23% on a year-to-date basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is down 18.10% year-to-date, and Progressive Corp. is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, JPM and PGR make up approximately 10.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.9%
Energy +1.4%
Industrial +1.2%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.9%
Materials +0.9%
Financial +0.5%
Utilities -0.5%

