Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 8.44% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.49% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 1.94% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EIX make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 56.07% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 23.23% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 132.77% year-to-date. FANG makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.7% Financial +0.7% Healthcare -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Energy -0.6% Utilities -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.