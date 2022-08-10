Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 6.39% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.52% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 6.37% year-to-date. Combined, D and ETR make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 38.89% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 54.58% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 18.40% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and SLB make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +3.2% Industrial +2.7% Services +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.6% Financial +2.2% Consumer Products +1.6% Healthcare +1.6% Energy +1.3% Utilities 0.0%

