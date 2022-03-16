Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 1.58% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.34% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 2.30% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and XEL make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 28.92% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 40.65% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 49.41% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and HAL make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.2%
Financial +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Industrial +1.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.6%
Energy -0.1%
Utilities -1.0%

