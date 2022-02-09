Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.96% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 4.10% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 3.03% year-to-date. Combined, ES and LNT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 23.80% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.17% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 25.88% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and HES make up approximately 26.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.5% Industrial +2.1% Materials +2.1% Healthcare +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.4%

