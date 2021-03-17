Markets
NRG

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 16.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 0.29% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.45% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 15.03% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.70% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.80% year-to-date, and Garmin Ltd is up 5.43% year-to-date. HAS makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Materials +1.0%
Financial +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Healthcare +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Utilities -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRG AES XLU HAS GRMN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular