Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 16.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 0.29% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.45% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 15.03% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.70% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.80% year-to-date, and Garmin Ltd is up 5.43% year-to-date. HAS makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Materials +1.0% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -1.3%

