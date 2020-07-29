Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 5.00% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 27.79% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 39.23% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and FE make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.54% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 64.22% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, is down 29.30% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and LW make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.7% Healthcare +1.7% Industrial +1.7% Energy +1.6% Financial +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities -0.1%

