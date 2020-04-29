Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 8.13% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.42% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 0.40% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and ES make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 7.88% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 50.58% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc., is down 29.68% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and HAS make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.2% Financial +3.9% Industrial +3.1% Services +3.0% Technology & Communications +2.9% Materials +2.9% Healthcare +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Utilities -0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.