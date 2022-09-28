Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 0.75% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.79% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 8.28% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and EIX make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 52.13% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc., is down 30.01% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.8% Services +2.9% Healthcare +2.7% Materials +2.4% Industrial +1.9% Financial +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.4% Consumer Products +1.3% Utilities +1.0%

