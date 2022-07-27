Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Markets
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 0.37% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.78% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 8.02% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 12.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.12% on a year-to-date basis. Garmin Ltd, meanwhile, is down 31.09% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co is up 1.95% year-to-date. KHC makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.8%
Services +1.4%
Energy +1.2%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%

