Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 6.49% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.72% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 0.61% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PNW make up approximately 16.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.53% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 4.02% year-to-date, and Kimberly-Clark Corp., is down 6.27% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and KMB make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Energy +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.8% Services +0.7% Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities 0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.