Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Water Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, off about 5.1% and shares of Werner Enterprises down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Pure Cycle, trading lower by about 1.9% and Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading lower by about 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.