Markets
KNX

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, off about 5.1% and shares of Werner Enterprises down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Pure Cycle, trading lower by about 1.9% and Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNX WERN PCYO SBS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular