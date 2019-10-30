Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Saia (SAIA), down about 12.9% and shares of YRC Worldwide (YRCW) off about 9.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Systemax (SYX), trading lower by about 11.3% and Gamestop Corporation (GME), trading lower by about 3.1%.

