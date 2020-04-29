Markets
NAT

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nordic American Tankers, down about 16% and shares of Hertz Global Holdings off about 14.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Turning Point Brands, trading lower by about 1.8% and Philip Morris International, trading relatively unchanged.

NAT HTZ TPB PM

