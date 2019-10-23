Wednesday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Wednesday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL), off about 4.2% and shares of Crown Crafts (CRWS) down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), trading lower by about 12.3% and Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN), trading lower by about 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.