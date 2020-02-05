Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.6% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 8.19% year-to-date. Seagate Technology plc, meanwhile, is down 8.41% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is down 2.38% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 6.40% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company , meanwhile, is up 8.32% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 8.38% year-to-date. Combined, SO and AEP make up approximately 13.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Materials +1.9% Financial +1.4% Services +1.3% Healthcare +1.2% Consumer Products +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4%

