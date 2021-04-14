Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 8.69% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.79% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 14.71% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.05% on a year-to-date basis. Discovery Inc - Series C, meanwhile, is up 25.93% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 27.75% year-to-date. Combined, DISCK and DISCA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+3.2%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
