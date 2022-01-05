Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.4% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 1.47% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.73% year-to-date, and Salesforce.com Inc, is down 8.85% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and CRM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.52% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.48% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 3.13% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.