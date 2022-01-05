Markets
ENPH

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.4% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 1.47% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.73% year-to-date, and Salesforce.com Inc, is down 8.85% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and CRM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.52% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.48% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 3.13% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.0%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare +0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH CRM XLK CZR MTCH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular