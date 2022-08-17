Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.6% and 6.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 13.16% year-to-date. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.56% year-to-date, and Analog Devices Inc, is down 3.41% year-to-date. Combined, JKHY and ADI make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 10.23% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 26.16% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 32.42% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.5%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Services -1.1%
Materials -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.4%

