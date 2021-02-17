Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 5.20% year-to-date. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.99% year-to-date, and Trimble Inc is up 8.58% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and TRMB make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) and Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.52% on a year-to-date basis. United Rentals Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.73% year-to-date, and Fortive Corp, is down 4.57% year-to-date. Combined, URI and FTV make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.5%
Energy +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.7%

