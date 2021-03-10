Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 0.06% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.40% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc is up 20.33% year-to-date. MU makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.49% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.73% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc., is down 15.65% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and PKI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.4% Energy +2.3% Services +1.9% Financial +1.8% Consumer Products +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.