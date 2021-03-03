Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.1% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 0.07% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.74% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 5.29% year-to-date. NOW makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 0.58% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.86% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 0.12% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and IDXX make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.5% Services +0.2% Utilities -0.9% Healthcare -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.7%

