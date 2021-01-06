Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 1.22% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.61% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 7.51% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and VRSN make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is down 3.33% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 2.19% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and REGN make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +5.1% Financial +4.7% Energy +3.8% Services +3.2% Industrial +3.2% Utilities +2.5% Consumer Products +2.3% Healthcare +2.0% Technology & Communications +0.7%

