Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 36.88% year-to-date. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.97% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 17.22% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and FTNT make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 11.16% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 52.19% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 45.46% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and BIO make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.4% Utilities -0.4% Energy -0.4% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Healthcare -0.8% Materials -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.4%

